‘Dial 100’ is now ‘Dial 112’ incase of emergency: Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday has announced that ‘112’ has merged with ‘100’ and it will be the new emergency number for the citizens across the state.

The Police Department has urged the citizens of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, to call on 112 incase of any emergency and avail immediate assistance.

Odisha Police Department took to its twitter handle to inform the people regarding the above stated and wrote “Dial 100 now #ERSS (Dial Telephone receiver 112) merged. We urge the people of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar. Please instead of dialing 100 in an emergency, Dial 112”

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched a common helpline number ‘112’ to avail police, fire, and ambulance services during emergency in March.