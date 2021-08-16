‘Dial 100’ is now ‘Dial 112’ incase of emergency: Odisha Police

By WCE 7
odisha emergency number
Image Credit: Odisha Police Twitter Handle

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday has announced that ‘112’ has merged with ‘100’ and it will be the new emergency number for the citizens across the state.

The Police Department has urged the citizens of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, to call on 112 incase of any emergency and avail immediate assistance.

Odisha Police Department took to its twitter handle to inform the people regarding the above stated and wrote “Dial 100 now #ERSS (Dial Telephone receiver 112) merged. We urge the people of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar. Please instead of dialing 100 in an emergency, Dial 112”

Related News

Odisha Police warns people of twin city about home delivery…

Odisha Police Collects Fine Of Rs 16 Lakh In 24 Hrs For…

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched a common helpline number ‘112’ to avail police, fire, and ambulance services during emergency in March.

You might also like
State

Vehicles over 15 years to be scrapped from roads in Odisha

State

Children more likely to get infected in Covid third wave: DMET Director CBK Mohanty

State

Bhubaneswar continues battle with dengue outbreak, 57 new cases in last 24 hours

State

Commissionerate Police launches new app to control drug menace in capital city of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.