Dhamnagar bypoll: Voting process begins amidst tight security

Bhadrak: The voting process for the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Bhadrak district of Odisha has started. The polling is being conducted amidst tight security arrangements. The process will continue from 7 AM to 6 PM.

A round of mock voting was conducted in the morning.

2,38,417 voters will be casting their votes for five different candidates to choose the MLA. There are 1,23,038 male voters and 1,15,346 female voters in the list.

There are a total of 252 booths that have been set up in Dhamnagar. 15 of these are medical booths. Five pink booths have also been set up. 110 sensitive booths have been identified. Web casting will be done in 126 booths. 1008 polling parties are involved in the voting process.

Every booth has one presiding officer, three polling officers, and one police officer. Wheelchairs have been made available for ‘divyang’ voters. Voters can show one out of 12 identifying papers to vote. No one is allowed to talk or communicate within a hundred meters of the booth. Voters have been instructed to wear masks while coming in to vote.

Exit polls have been denied from 7 AM to 6 PM today.

The candidates who are competing are Abanti Das from BJD, Suryavanshi Suraj from from BJP, and Baba Harekrishna Satapathy from Congress. Along with that, independent candidates Rajendra Das and Pabitra Mohan Das are also standing in the elections.

The election results will be declared on November 6, 2022.