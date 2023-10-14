Mahalaya observed at various places across Odisha

Puri/Bhubaneswar: Devotees flooded religious places and observed Mahalaya in Odisha, a day meant to offer homage to forefathers.

The day is also special because it marks the beginning of the festivities of Durga puja.

Special prayers and rituals were held in almost all major temples across Odisha this morning by the devotees as they offered ‘Pinda’ (rice balls) to their ancestors.

In the state capital Bhubaneswar, people made beeline to pay obeisance to their ancestors and performed ‘Mahalaya Shradha’ at Bindusagar lake.

On the occasion of Mahalaya in Odisha, at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, people offered ‘Pinda’ and performed ‘Tila Tarpan’ for their forefathers. Huge rush of devotees observed in Pancha Pushkarini and Mahodadhi sarovar.

The day ‘Mahalaya’ is also considered as the end of ‘Pitru Paksha’ and marks the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha’. Durga Puja is held in the ‘Devi Paksha’. As per the religious scriptures, Goddess Durga had been invoked to kill Mahisasur on this day.