Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in most parts of Odisha on Aug 19 as a depression has formed over Bay of Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted under the influence of this formation.

It is noteworthy that due to continuous rains in Odisha floods have been experienced in various parts, a few districts have been cut off from the rest of the state.

Rains are predicted in Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh on Aug 18 and 19. Most parts of Odisha including the coastal areas have received heavy to very heavy rainfall the past 24 hrs.