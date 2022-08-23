Deogarh: Man brutally axed to death, 5 detained

Deogarh: In a gruesome incident, a man was allegedly murdered with the help of an axe at Kisansahi of Kalkath village under Deogarh police station limits on Monday night.

One Hurdananda Kisan’s body was recovered from his house last night, said sources adding that, though it is yet to be known who is behind the murder, the villagers are suspecting the involvement of the family members in the crime.

The Deogarh police started an investigation into the matter based on the complaint filed by Hrudananda’s son Mitu Kisan and detained five persons including Hrudananda’s wife Upasi and his youngest son Pintu. The police also registered a case of murder.

The police have also seized the axe from the crime site, which was used to commit the felony.

They also seized Hrudananda’s body and sent it for autopsy.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramod Kumar Rath, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pratyush Kumar, Deogarh Police station In-charge Surendra Kumar Nayak along with a scientific team also reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

While speaking about the crime, the SP said, “The identity of the murderer and the reason behind the murder will be ascertained only after a thorough investigation.’’