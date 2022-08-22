deogarh bandh
Farmers Call For 12-Hour Bandh In Deogarh Of Odisha

By Sudeshna 110 0

Deogarh: A 12-hour bandh has been called by the farmers of Deogarh district in  Odisha on Monday.

The bandh shall be effective from morning 6 am to evening 6 pm.

According to reports, the farmers who have faced losses want a proper compensation for which they have staged this agitation.

The Deogarh district Kisan Sangharsha Samiti has called for the bandh.

The farmers have appealed to all shops and commercial establishments to close down for 12-hours and support their cause.

