Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood remained practically stationary during past six hours and rapidly intensified into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Amphan’, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening.

The Amphan lay centred over the same region at 5.30 pm today near latitude 10.9°N and longitude 86.3°E, about 1040 km south of Paradip in Odisha, it added.

The Cyclonic Storm is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 18 morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coasts during May 18 to May 20, it further said.

Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from 18 th May evening, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 19th May and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Odisha on 20th May 2020, said the latest bulletin.

Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to commence along and off south Odisha coast from 18th evening, extent over to north Odisha coast from 19 th morning and along and off West Bengal coast from 19th afternoon. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 km ph from 20th morning along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coast. It will gradually increase thereafter.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over West Bengal and Odisha coast during the period. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the North Odisha and West Bengal coast during May 18 to 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, all coastal district Collectors especially North Odisha Collectors have been directed to keep Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said.

The state government has also asked the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Odisha Fire service to be on standby for deployment, he added.