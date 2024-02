Decomposed body found in a sack near Baitarani river in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: A decomposed body was found in a sack near Baitarani river of Kuanrapur village under Duduranta panchayat of Jajpur district.



The identity of the body is yet to ascertained.

According to sources, some locals spotted a sack soaked in blood and informed the police about it. On being informed, the Mangalpur police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The scientific team was also informed about the same and they started a probe into the matter.