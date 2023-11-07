Deadline alert for students to apply for government scholarship, check details

Under the Junior Merit (Class - 11 to 12) scholarship of the School & Mass Education Department, the eligible and interested candidates can get Rs 3000.

The deadline to apply for a government scholarship in Odisha is ending very soon. The eligible and interested students can apply on or before November 15, 2023.

Here’s junior merit scholarship details:

Department:

  • School & Mass Education Department

Scheme:

  • Junior Merit (Class – 11 to 12)

Class/Courses:

  • Plus 2

Category:

  • General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Family Income:

  • Parents/ guardian’s from all sources shall not exceed Rs 600000.00 (Six Lakh) per annum.

Percentage:

  • Minimum 60% in last exam appeared.

Documents Required:

  • Aadhaar Card of student
  • Income Certificate of the Parent/ guardian
  • Residence Certificate of the Student
  • Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch
  • Passport size Photograph of student
  • College Id Card of the Student
  • Marksheet of last exam passed

No. of Scholarship:

  • 10,000 (Boys & Girls in 50:50 ration)

Rate of scholarship:

  • Rs 3000.

Duration of scholarship:

  • Two Years.

Eligibility conditions for Junior Merit Scholarship:

  • The student must be a permanent resident of Odisha State.
  • The Student must have passed HSC with 60% or more marks from an institution recognized by BSE Odisha, CBSE, ICSE, Equivalent Boards, and pursuing regular Class XI courses of 10+2.
  • The income of the parents of the students from all sources should not exceed Rs 6.00 lakh per annum.
  • Students shall apply for Junior Merit Scholarship in the 1st year of Joining of the course (Class XI) for Fresh and in Class-XII for Renewal.

Important dates:

  • Opening & Last date of Online Application for students (Fresh – Both SAMS & Non-SAMS): 5.10.2023-15.11.2023.
  • Opening & Last date for validation of students record by Principal/Head of the Institution: 5.10.2023-20.11.2023.

Click here to read more about the Junior Merit Scholarship.

Click here to visit the official website of the government schoarships.

