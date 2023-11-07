Deadline alert for students to apply for government scholarship, check details
Under the Junior Merit (Class - 11 to 12) scholarship of the School & Mass Education Department, the eligible and interested candidates can get Rs 3000.
The deadline to apply for a government scholarship in Odisha is ending very soon. The eligible and interested students can apply on or before November 15, 2023.
Under the Junior Merit (Class – 11 to 12) scholarship of the School & Mass Education Department, the eligible and interested candidates can get Rs 3000.
Here’s junior merit scholarship details:
Department:
- School & Mass Education Department
Scheme:
- Junior Merit (Class – 11 to 12)
Class/Courses:
- Plus 2
Category:
- General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC
Family Income:
- Parents/ guardian’s from all sources shall not exceed Rs 600000.00 (Six Lakh) per annum.
Percentage:
- Minimum 60% in last exam appeared.
Documents Required:
- Aadhaar Card of student
- Income Certificate of the Parent/ guardian
- Residence Certificate of the Student
- Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch
- Passport size Photograph of student
- College Id Card of the Student
- Marksheet of last exam passed
No. of Scholarship:
- 10,000 (Boys & Girls in 50:50 ration)
Rate of scholarship:
- Rs 3000.
Duration of scholarship:
- Two Years.
Eligibility conditions for Junior Merit Scholarship:
- The student must be a permanent resident of Odisha State.
- The Student must have passed HSC with 60% or more marks from an institution recognized by BSE Odisha, CBSE, ICSE, Equivalent Boards, and pursuing regular Class XI courses of 10+2.
- The income of the parents of the students from all sources should not exceed Rs 6.00 lakh per annum.
- Students shall apply for Junior Merit Scholarship in the 1st year of Joining of the course (Class XI) for Fresh and in Class-XII for Renewal.
Important dates:
- Opening & Last date of Online Application for students (Fresh – Both SAMS & Non-SAMS): 5.10.2023-15.11.2023.
- Opening & Last date for validation of students record by Principal/Head of the Institution: 5.10.2023-20.11.2023.
Click here to read more about the Junior Merit Scholarship.
Click here to visit the official website of the government schoarships.