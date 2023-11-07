Deadline alert for students to apply for government scholarship, check details

The deadline to apply for a government scholarship in Odisha is ending very soon. The eligible and interested students can apply on or before November 15, 2023.

Under the Junior Merit (Class – 11 to 12) scholarship of the School & Mass Education Department, the eligible and interested candidates can get Rs 3000.

Here’s junior merit scholarship details:

Department:

School & Mass Education Department

Scheme:

Junior Merit (Class – 11 to 12)

Class/Courses:

Plus 2

Category:

General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Family Income:

Parents/ guardian’s from all sources shall not exceed Rs 600000.00 (Six Lakh) per annum.

Percentage:

Minimum 60% in last exam appeared.

Documents Required:

Aadhaar Card of student

Income Certificate of the Parent/ guardian

Residence Certificate of the Student

Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch

Passport size Photograph of student

College Id Card of the Student

Marksheet of last exam passed

No. of Scholarship:

10,000 (Boys & Girls in 50:50 ration)

Rate of scholarship:

Rs 3000.

Duration of scholarship:

Two Years.

Eligibility conditions for Junior Merit Scholarship:

The student must be a permanent resident of Odisha State.

The Student must have passed HSC with 60% or more marks from an institution recognized by BSE Odisha, CBSE, ICSE, Equivalent Boards, and pursuing regular Class XI courses of 10+2.

The income of the parents of the students from all sources should not exceed Rs 6.00 lakh per annum.

Students shall apply for Junior Merit Scholarship in the 1st year of Joining of the course (Class XI) for Fresh and in Class-XII for Renewal.

Important dates:

Opening & Last date of Online Application for students (Fresh – Both SAMS & Non-SAMS): 5.10.2023-15.11.2023.

Opening & Last date for validation of students record by Principal/Head of the Institution: 5.10.2023-20.11.2023.

Click here to read more about the Junior Merit Scholarship.

Click here to visit the official website of the government schoarships.