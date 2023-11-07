RBI Assistant Prelims exam admit card 2023 is out, download here

Candidates who have applied for the RBI Assistant Prelims exam can now download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released it.

Candidates can visit the website of RBI (opportunities.rbi.org.in) to download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023. The direct link of the website to download the hall ticket is given below.

It is to be noted here that the RBI Assistant Prelims exam was slated to be held on October 21 and the Main exam on December 2. However, later it was rescheduled and thus the preliminary examination will now be held on November 18 and 19 while the Mains exam is scheduled for December 31.

Visit the website and login, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

The candidates must download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 on or before November 19. If not, the website to download the admit card will be closed.

Click here to download RBI Assistant 2023 Admit Card.