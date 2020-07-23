Dead body taken for last rite along chest deep water in Odisha’s Balangir: Watch

Kantabanji: At a time when even relatives are keeping pace from going near the dead body of their relatives, an incident of Odisha has earned a lot of appreciation where friends and relatives took body of a deceased person along chest deep water for last rites.

The incident took place in Kantabanji in Balangir district of Odisha.

As per reports, many places under Kantabanji NAC have been submerged with water due to the incessant rain of yesterday. Accordingly, vehicular movement has stopped while locals facing utmost trouble to execute their daily chores.

At this juncture the dead body of a man was taken for the last rites along the road near Kurli on the State Highway No. 42 that was filled with chest deep water.

The incident earned much appreciation because these days, we are often coming across instances of relatives keeping distance from last rites of even their dear ones in the wake of coronavirus.

Such an incident took place today in Ganjam district. Stricken by the fear of Coronavirus, villagers did not touch the body of a retired school headmaster and obstructed his funeral suspecting him to be a covid19 positive patient in Seragada village of Ganjam district. Padhi died yesterday after suffering from fever and cough for last 15 days. Finally three journalists came forward and carried the body on their shoulders.