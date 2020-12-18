Body found Cuttack

7-month-old baby, mother found dead in locked room of Cuttack in Odisha

By WCE 5

Cuttack: The dead bodies of a woman and her infant daughter were recovered from a locked house in the Bank Colony  of Shelter Chowk in Cuttack city of Odisha on Friday evening.

As per reports, the woman’s body was found hanging near the mutilated body of her seven month old baby.

Bidanasi Police have reached the spot and investigation is underway. Reason behind death of the two is yet to be ascertained.

More information awaited.

