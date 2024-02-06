Day temperatures in Odisha is on the rise, 13 cities recorded 33 degrees Celsius or more

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in Odisha is on the rise as 13 cities of the Sate recorded 33 degrees Celsius temperature or more, informed the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

As per the data shared by the weather department, Paralakhemundi and Bhawanipatna recorded the highest day temperature of the day i.e 35 degrees Celsius. They were followed by Titlagarh and Malkangari which witnessed a temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius. Likewise, Bhubaneswar, the State capital city reported 34.4 degrees Celsius temperature during the day today.

Below is the list of the 13 cities where the day temperature either touched or crossed the 33 degrees Celsius-mark today:

Chandbali: 33.2 Cuttack: 33 Bhubaneswar: 34.4 Angul: 33.7 Jharsuguda: 33.7 Bhawanipatna: 35 Balangir: 33.8 Titlagarh: 34.5 Malkangiri: 34.5 Paralakhemundi: 35 Dhenkanal: 33.6 Sonepur: 33.5 Bhadrak: 33.1

Meanwhile yellow warning for dense fog over eight districts has been issued by the IMD. The eight districts where dense fog will be seen till 8.30 AM of February 7 are Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Nayagarh.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha. Besides, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha, forecasted IMD.

Light rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of 10.02.2024 and 8.30 AM of 11.02.2024.

Districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur are expected to witness light rain/thundershower from 8.30 AM of 12.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.02.2024 and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.