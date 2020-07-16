Talcher: A suspected family dispute took a tragic turn after two daughters and wife allegedly hacked the father to death with a wooden plank at Sili village under Samal police limits in Talcher today.

The deceased has been identified as Sunanda Pradhan, a resident of Sili village in Talcher.

According to reports, Sunanda had a quarrel with his two daughters and wife over family dispute which took a violent turn. Both the daughters Guni and Luni and wife Bharati Pradhan flew into rage and hacked Sunanda with a wooden plank in the wee hours of the morning, killing him on the spot.

Upon being informed about the murder, Samal police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The police seized the wooden plank which was used as weapon for the murder.

Both the daughters and mother have absconded after committing the crime.