Dasaha rituals, Mundan observed by locals of Bahanaga for victims of train accident, watch

Balasore: The locals of Bahanaga in Balasore district of Odisha, where the deadly train accident took place on last Friday are observing Dasaha rituals and also doing mundan in respect of the victims of the train accident. The observation will continue for three days while today the mass head tonsuring was done.

Today is the 10th day after the horrendous train accident that took place at Bahanaga in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2. The locals have arranged a three day observation starting from today for paying tribute to the victims.

As per reports, today the mass mundan or tonsuring of head was held. Also the rituals of the Dasaha is also being held.

Tomorrow on Monday, Asta Prahari Naama Sankirtana, Akhanda Gayatri Japa, prayer by members of all religions, Shraddhanjali, and mass reading of Veda as well as Deepadana will be held.

On the last day that is on Tuesday a Kalash Procession, World peace Gayatri Yagnya and 5008 Deepa Dana will be done. The villagers of Bahanaga are doing it together.

It is to be noted that a huge 288 passengers died in the accident.