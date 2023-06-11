Dasaha rituals, Mundan observed by locals of Bahanaga for victims of train accident, watch

State
By Himanshu 0
Dasaha rituals Mundan observed Bahanaga

Balasore: The locals of Bahanaga in Balasore district of Odisha, where the deadly train accident took place on last Friday are observing Dasaha rituals and also doing mundan in respect of the victims of the train accident. The observation will continue for three days while today the mass head tonsuring was done.

Today is the 10th day after the horrendous train accident that took place at Bahanaga in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2. The locals have arranged a three day observation starting from today for paying tribute to the victims.

As per reports, today the mass mundan or tonsuring of head was held. Also the rituals of the Dasaha is also being held.

Tomorrow on Monday, Asta Prahari Naama Sankirtana, Akhanda Gayatri Japa, prayer by members of all religions, Shraddhanjali, and mass reading of Veda as well as Deepadana will be held.

Must Read

Lady Don posing as BMC official arrested for extorting money…

OTP sharing scam to Pakistan Intelligence: Another accused…

On the last day that is on Tuesday a Kalash Procession, World peace Gayatri Yagnya and 5008 Deepa Dana will be done. The villagers of Bahanaga are doing it together.

It is to be noted that a huge 288 passengers died in the accident.

Also read: After Deadly Train Accident In Odisha, Railway Board Issues Detailed Instructions On Track Safety

You might also like
State

Gajapati: Lakhs worth ganja seized from passenger bus; 2 arrested

State

Heatwave condition to continue for next 3-4 days in Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar records over 30 degree C at 8:30 am, humidity at 66 percent

State

Fire reported in coal-laden goods train at Radhakishorepur Station in Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans