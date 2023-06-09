After deadly train accident in Odisha, Railway Board issues detailed instructions on track safety

Bhubaneswar: Taking a lesson from the recent deadly train accident in Odisha, which claimed over 280 lives and left over 1100 people injured, the Railway Board has reportedly issued a detailed instruction on safety of the railway track.

Rooo Narayan Sunkar, the Member (Infrastructure) Railway Board, wrote a letter to the General Managers for regular maintenance of infrastructure in order to ensure safety and reliability of assets.

He said that the time-tested system for maintenance of track already exists on the railways. However, to emphasize safety during day-to-day working and while carrying out special renewal works, following instructions are reiterated for strict compliance: