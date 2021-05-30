Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Yass damage assessment has been ordered in Odisha following proper SRC (Special Relief Commissioner) guidelines.

Additional officers have been mobilised. “Trying to get a fair assessment of the damage. people are requested to cooperate.” said the SRC Odisha.

“No ineligible people should be included. Poor and vulnerable people must be assessed properly.” added the SRC.

Further the SRC informed that, “Odisha Disaster Management(DM) Model will be made more elaborate Council of Ministers resolved 2 set up a Task Force”

Disaster Management to be included in the curriculum of schools and colleges. All elected representatives, all government servants and community leaders including volunteers shall be trained in disaster management.