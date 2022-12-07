Cyclonic storm Mandous to form in Bay of Bengal today, Odisha not to be impacted

Cyclone Mandous is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal by Wednesday evening, IMD reported. Odisha will not be affected in any way due to the cyclone.

The formation of a low-pressure area over South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood on Monday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ and move towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by Thursday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to trigger a heavy rain alert l in the region. Six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in Tamil Nadu in view of the alert.

Light to moderate rainfall can occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on Tuesday which may intensify into heavy rainfall. The cyclone is likely to form but weather experts suggest it will weaken before reaching the coast. Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers on December 7 and 8. It’s a fast-moving weather system.

The weather office in Tamil Nadu has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in several districts, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam while heavy rainfall in isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, among others, has been predicted on Thursday. A few more districts may face rainfall in addition to these districts on Friday.

Sea conditions in Andaman sea and some parts of the Bay of Bengal, and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra will be very rough in the next few days, hence IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea.