Odisha CM asks officials to remain alert for possible summer cyclone

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked concerned officials to remain alert to counter any possible summer cyclone in the state following the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecasted that prediction that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and it will convert into a low pressure area in the subsequent 48 hours.

Patnaik directed the concerned officials after chairing a cyclone preparedness review meeting with senior officials of concerned departments. He reminded them about the cyclonic storm Fani that created devastation in Odisha in May 2019, and asked the officials to make all preparations in advance to counter the possible cyclone.

Stating that every life is precious, the CM advised all departments to always remain prepared to face such natural disasters.

Different departments of Odisha government, NDRF, ODRAF and fire service have been asked to remain prepared in advance and be ready with plans to evacuate people residing near the coast and in low lying areas to cyclone shelters.

The Chief Minister has also advised officials to stock required medicines and equipment in advance and to chalk out plans in advance to carry out the rescue, rehabilitation and relief operations, if required.

Patnaik directed Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena to regularly review the situation. He also asked Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu to keep a strict vigil on the situation and to work in coordination with all departments concerned.

The Chief Secretary said all departments and collectors have been directed to remain alert. Around 1000 cyclone shelters are kept ready. Besides, schools and other shelters have also been identified, he said.

“The summer cyclones are always unpredictable. However, there is no need to panic as all measures are being taken to deal with any situation as May month is prone to cyclones,” said the SRC while speaking to media persons after the CM’s review meeting.

“Already, state-level and district-level control rooms have been set up in Odisha. Besides, round-the-clock control rooms have been set up at district and state-level. Collectors have been asked to appoint nodal officers for each panchayat and prepare a village-wise evacuation plan,” he added.

As of now, a total of 17 NDRF along with 20 ODRAF teams have been kept ready for the possible cyclone, informed the SRC.