Cyclone Yaas Update: Restriction On Movement On NH Continues In Jajpur Of Odisha

Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has continued to restrict the movement of vehicles on National Highway 16 from Chandikhole to Balasore (connecting Kolkata to Chennai routes), informed District Magistrate Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

A traffic jam has been seen on the National Highway (NH-12) connecting Kolkata.

According to reports yesterday, no vehicles shall be allowed on the NH from 12 am tonight to 12 pm on May 26.

The decision has been made by the district administration in view of any possibility of accident during the cyclonic storm.

Only vehicles engaged in emergency services shall be permitted to travel on the national highway.