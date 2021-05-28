Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cop Kalandi Behera from Kendrapara carried out pre-cyclone evacuation and post-disaster relief distribution despite the passing of his mother a few days ago.

Behera, an inspector in charge of the Marshaghai police station took his responsibility to serve the public, even after his personal loss.

Behera’s mother Hara Dei (85), was staying with him in Marshaghai, she breathed her last on May 21. He performed his mother’s last rites at their native village in Jajpur’s Binjharpur.

Behera availed leave on Thursday to perform his mother’s post funeral rites. We had started our preparations to tackle the cyclone around May 20. Marshaghai area had suffered extensive damages during cyclones in the past. I was about to assign another police officer to look after the evacuation exercise in Marshaghai. Later, Behera refused to take leave despite his personal loss and went to the villages to evacuate people to safety. We salute his commitment and sacrifice,” Kendrapada SP, Madkar Sandeep Sampat said.

The Inspector in Charge (IIC) along with other crew of his police station helped the Odisha disaster rapid action force (ODRAF) and fire services personnel in wiping out uprooted trees and electricity poles in the Marshaghai area which was caused due to cyclone Yaas.

The senior officers at the state police headquarters thanked Behera’s commitment to service during his difficult times.