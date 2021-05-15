Bhubaneswar: As many as five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Odisha today left for Gujarat to join the post-cyclone rescue and relief operation as the cyclone ‘Tauktae’ is very likely to hit Gujarat coast in the form of very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier informed that the cyclone will hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

The NDRF officials had assured that 53 teams of the NDRF team have been kept ready for rescue and relief operations, 24 teams have been pre-deployed, and 29 teams were on standby-ready for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Red and orange alerts have been sounded in various parts of Gujarat.