Cyclone Sitrang update: Rainfall expected in coastal areas, yellow warning issued

Bhubaneswar: Coastal areas of the state are expected to experience rainfall and strong winds as an effect of the approaching cyclone. Three districts- Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri- have been issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall. Theses districts might get anywhere between seven to 11 cm of rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on October 24 and 25.

Six districts have been issued yellow warning for tomorrow. These districts are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

According to reports, the wind speed in coastal areas of Odisha might be 35 to 45 kmph, with wind gusts as strong as 55 kmph today. Tomorrow the wind speeds can go up to 40 to 50 kmph. After landfall the wind speed might go upto 60 kmph.

It is expected that Balasore district will experience wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph on October 25. Wind gusts as high as 65 kmph are expected.