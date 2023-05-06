Cyclone Mocha: Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, low pressure area tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending up to middle tropospheric level at 8.30 am today.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.

Under the influence of this system, Moderate rainfall at most places during 8th-12th with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during 8th-11th and scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 10 . Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea from May 7 onwards.

The Wind speed would gradually increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea from 9th onwards and Wind speed would further increase gradually becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 10 onwards.

The sea condition is likely to be rough from May 7 and very rough from May 9 onwards over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to be very rough to high over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 10 onwards.

The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea during May 8 & 9 and very rough to high over North Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards.

Warning advisory for Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea from May 7 onwards and into southeast & adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 9 onwards.

Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to safer places before May 7 and those over central Bay of Bengal are advised to return before May 9.

Regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 8 – 12 and regulation of shipping activity over the sea areas of southeast & central Bay of Bengal during May 8-12 and Andaman Sea during May 8-10.