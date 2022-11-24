Cuttack: RPF, GRP staffs save man while getting dragged by moving train: Watch

Cuttack: The RPF and GRP staff saved a man who was getting dragged by the moving train in Cuttack Railway Station on Wednesday. The video captured by the CCTV has gone viral.

As per reports, the said passenger had got down from the train at Platform number one. When the train was setting out from the station he was trying to board the train when his leg slipped off and he fell down. As he was getting dragged towards the railway track by the moving train the on duty RPF and GRP staff immediately swung into action and saved him. The people who were present there said it was not less than the scene of a film.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 6.30 am. At 6.25 am the Jan Satabdi Express reached the Cuttack station. Then, at 6.30 am when it started to run the 40 year old man, identified as RK Sahu tried to board the train when he fell down.

Immediately, Jagannath Murmu and Hemanta Sahu, the staffs of RPF and GRP respectively, saved him. The passenger was on his way to Balasore from Cuttack on the train. He was narrowly escaped.