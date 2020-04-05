Cuttack: Police in Cuttack of Odisha have earned high admiration for helping out people in distress during the ongoing shutdown in the silver city. Police have been praised for its noble work in at least three venues in Cuttack city on Saturday.

It is to be noted that a 48 hour shutdown has been imposed in four cities/towns of Odisha including Cuttack to contain the deadly COVID 19 virus.

In the first instance, a woman and her newborn baby were helped by Police at Mangalabag chowk. The woman was walking down the street with her newborn baby as there were no hired vehicles for transportation. A PCR which was on duty at Mangalabag chowk picked up the lady along with her new born and other relatives and dropped them at CDA where they wanted to go.

In the second instance, SK Sarifuddin, zone 2 ACP in Cuttack helped a pregnant woman. The top cop was on duty at CDA area when he saw a car. He stopped the car and after inquiry found that the vehicle was carrying a pregnant woman. As this was an emergency he informed other cops on VHF that a vehicle has set out from Satichaura which is on its way to a nurshing home at Buxi Bazar. He asked them to give passage to the vehicle to reach its destination.

The third instance took place at Chauliaganj police station area. The infant of one Shiba Majumdar of Chauliaganj lost consciousness and it became urgent to take him to the hospital. The family walked down to OMP square where ASI Saroj kumar Swain was on duty. As the family asked him for help he not only called for a 108 ambulance but also contacted Dr. Ranjan Tripathy, the doctor on duty at Casualty of SCB. He also called the IIC of Police.

Besides these instances Police have also helped in many other cases.