2 killed, 4 critical in lightning strikes in Ganjam district

Digapahandi: At least two persons were killed while four others were critically injured due to lightning strikes in different parts of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

One Bishnupriya Panda of Baramundali village under Sanakhemundi block was struck by a lightning while working in a paddy field. She was admitted at Digapahandi Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Likewise, Narasinghpur’s Bhalu Mahakud was rushed to the Digapahandi Hospital in a critical condition after lightning struck him. However, doctor declared him brought dead.

Similarly, lightning strike left four women critical at Govindpur village of the district. Lightning struck them while they were planting paddy in a field. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

As many as 10 goats also were reportedly killed after being struck by a lightning at Nuapada village in Chikiti block of the district.