Cuttack cyber police recovers 800 SIM cards, 8 arrested

Cuttack: The Cyber Police in Cuttack has busted another pre-activated SIM card racket and arrested eight persons in this connection.

As per reports, around 800 SIM cards including 311 pre-activated SIMs were seized. It is worth mentioning that, seven of the arrested accused are staff of a private telecom company.

The seven accused hail from Puri district and police have seized 16 mobile phones and Rs 2600 from their possession.

Earlier on June 8, 2023, STF arrested one more accused in the above mentioned case. Earlier three accused were arrested in this case identified as Pradyumna Kumar Sahoo.

Sahoo is 32 years of Mahitama village under Nuagaon village in Nayagarh district was arrested by STF on 07.06.2023. He is a graduate and had earlier worked as territory sales executive in Idea and as Jio Point manager.

Now he is working at Black buck, Fastag Company. He had supplied/ sold more than 500 pre-activated SIMs and 150+ pre-activated PayTM Wallets to Pathani Samanta Lenka who was arrested earlier in this case.