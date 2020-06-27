Cuttack: CMC takes multiple measures to contain COVID-19 infection

Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has taken multiple measures to contain COVID-19 infection. Sourabh Garg, Covid Observer of Cuttack District and Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das briefed the Press about steps taken by Government for prevention of COVID-19.

CMC is banking on community participation through 179 Puja committees and Sahi Committees to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Cuttack city.

For smooth and effective monitoring of pandemic COVID-19, Ward Committees have been formed in CMC jurisdiction, with ward officers, representatives of Sahi Puja Committee and Senior Citizens.

These committees impress upon the residents to follow best practices and keep informed the Administration of all suspect cases and new arrivals.

Similarly, 5703 Ward Committees have been constituted at Gram Panchayat level in rural areas.

Mandatory registration of all people coming to their wards and subsequent transfer of information to CMC, COVID control room are being ensured.

The home quarantine cases are being visited by Health Workers/ ASHA/Anganwadi workers and they check its suitability regularly.

In case of any problem or if home quarantine is denied, the Rapid Response Team of control room facilitates them to be in Institutional quarantine/Paid quarantine.

People are encouraged to wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently.

Out of 5101 migrants returned to Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, 3892, 949 and 260 persons have undergone Home Quarantine, Institutional Quarantine and Paid Quarantine respectively.

Rigorous door-to-door survey has been conducted in multiple rounds to detect Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases. Till now 481 ILI cases and 100 fever cases have been detected, screened and tested, where necessary.

As of 26th June, 3180 people have been accommodated in Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) in Cuttack city. Besides, 1836 people are undergoing Home Quarantine in rural Cuttack.

10 Rapid Response Teams have been formed and Mahila Arogya Samitis managed by SHGs are active in Public Health Facilities.

Special attention has been given for vulnerable population. Police Administration is preparing a list of 10,000 senior citizens.