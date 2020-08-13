Cuttack: As many as 115 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to 1994, officials said.

According to the CMC, as many as 24 cases have been reported from Jalua Sahi, Malgodown containment zones, while 27 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine centres, 36 from home quarantine and 28 local contact cases.

“Out of the 131 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 115 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 122 recoveries(12thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” tweeted the CMC.