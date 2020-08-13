Covid cases in Cuttack
Intensive surveillance activity continued unabated at Behera Sahi and Jalua Sahi Malgodown Containment Zone: CMC

Cuttack city reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, Tally rises to 1994

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 115 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to 1994, officials said.

According to the CMC, as many as  24 cases have been reported from Jalua Sahi, Malgodown containment zones, while 27 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine centres, 36 from home quarantine and 28 local contact cases.

“Out of the 131 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 115 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 122 recoveries(12thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” tweeted the CMC.

You might also like
State

105 local contact cases among 237 new Covid-19 positives reported in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates 3 Families with Suraj Award

State

Follow these tips for safe ATM card, PIN & secure transaction

State

Special Secretary Ajay Das Arrested In Disproportionate Asset Case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7