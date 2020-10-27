Corona cases in Cuttack
Representational image

Cuttack city registers 61 new Covid-19 cases; Tally rises to 14,642

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 61 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Tuesday.

Of the fresh 61 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 11 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while four cases have been detected from home quarantine and 46 are local contact cases.

“Out of the 105 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 61 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), ” the civic body tweeted.

 

With this total number of Covid-19 cases of the city has increased to 14,642 including 844 active cases.

