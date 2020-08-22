Cuttack

Cuttack city records 127 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha have crossed 3000 mark after 127 more persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh 127 Covid-19 positives in the city, 47 cases  have been reported from quarantine centres, while 33 cases have been detected from home quarantine and  47 local contact cases .

With this,  the tally of positive cases in the city has increased to 3104. The number of active cases in the state rose to 1227 while 1860 Covid-19 patients  have recovered so far.

