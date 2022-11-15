Cuttack baliyatra 2022 extended by a day, Check details

Bali Yatra will now conclude on November 17 instead on November 16, informs Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

By Abhilasha 0
bali yatra
Image Credit: ANI

Cuttack: The historic bali yatra which is organised in memory of the rich maritime history of the state of Odisha, has been extended by a day, announced Odisha government on Tuesday.

As per the decision, the Bali Yatra will now conclude on November 17 instead on November 16, informs Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

Earlier today, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has appealed the Odisha government for extension of Bali Yatra 2022 for two more days considering excitement and interest of people.

