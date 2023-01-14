Cuttack: 1 killed, more than 15 including women, children injured in stampede on T Bridge in Badamba

Cuttack: In a tragic incident more than 12 people are critically injured due to stampede at the Singhanatha pitha on the T Bridge in Badamba area of Cuttack district in Odisha on Saturday. It is to be noted that huge number of devotees had visited the said famous religious place today on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

As per reports, at least 12 people including women and children sustained critical injury in a stampede-like situation at the Singhanath pitha on the T Bridge in Badamba-Gopinathpur rod.

A large number of devotees had visited the pitha for Makara Sankranti today. When the stampede started, some people alos reportedly jumped off the bridge in an attempt to keep them safe.

The injured people have been admitted to Badamba hospital.

More information awaited.

Update:

One person was killed while more than 15 persons including women and children injured in the said stampede. Out of the injured persons five people are said to be critical.