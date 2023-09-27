Customer beaten up in Paradeep of odisha for not paying Rs. 200

Paradeep: In a shocking incident, a customer was beaten up in Paradeep of Odisha for not paying Rs. 200, said reports on Wednesday.

The customer identified as Prashant Kumar Jena, has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, said reliable reports.

The family has reported the matter to the Paradip Lock police station. According to the complaints, the customer was beaten up in Paradeep, the Prashant Jena of Pardeepgarh village went to Dilip Senapati’s shop in Nimidha Bazar to buy some items.

Prashant bought groceries and gave 500 rupees to the shopkeeper. Asking for the remaining money, the shopkeeper said that he had taken 200 rupees. There was an argument between the two regarding this matter.

The argument took and ugly turn as the shop owner and the boy working in the shop attacked Prashant with a metal pipe. The police are investigating into the matter after Prashant’s wife lodged a complaint at the Paradip Lock police station.