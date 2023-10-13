Crocodile terror in Jajpur of Odisha, woman manages narrow escape

Jajpur: Crocodile terror in Jajpur of Odisha has been experienced yet again. A woman has had a narrow escape, said reports on Friday.

The woman narrowly escaped from the mouth of the huge crocodile. Such a scary incident has been experienced in Khasrota river near Rasindhu High School in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district.

According to information yesterday, when some women went to bathe in the river, suddenly a huge crocodile attacked them from behind.

The woman screamed loudly and two young men rushed to the spot and pulled her up, said reliable reports.

The woman survived the crocodile’s mouth. There is panic among the villagers after the crocodile was spotted in the river.