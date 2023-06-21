Crocodile drags woman into pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara district

Kendrapara: In another incident of crocodile attack in Odisha, a crocodile reportedly dragged a woman into the pond water on Wednesday in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Hatiagadi village under Rajanagar block of the district.

No respite from crocodile terror. As per the reports, a crocodile dragged a woman into the pond in Kendrapara district. The woman was bitten by the crocodile while she was washing dishes.

It is to be noted that a few days back, a minor boy from Pattamundai’s Nimpur village was dragged away and killed by a crocodile. Later, the mutilated body of the minor boy was found. A crocodile dragged away the minor boy into the Bramhani River near Nimpur in Pattamundai of Odisha’s Cuttack district on June 14.

According to sources, the boy had gone to attend call of nature near the Bramhani River in the morning hour. At that time, a crocodile dragged him away into the river. He went missing in the river. However, later the locals fished out his mutilated body from the river.

Also read: Dead Body Of Woman Recovered From Locked Store In Cuttack