Dead body of woman recovered from locked store in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a dead body of a woman was recovered from a locked house in Jagatpur area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The deceased has been identified as Kavita Behera, a resident of Jagatpur.

According to sources, Kavita and her husband were staying in the area for the last few month. Both of them were married for the second time. However, the deceased’s husband is missing after the incident. The locals suspect that he allegedly killed his wife and fled from the spot.

On being informed about the matter, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.