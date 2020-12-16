pari murder case

Crime Branch Submits Report On ‘Pari’ Murder Case; Says She Was Raped, Accused Identified

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report has revealed that the five-year-old girl was raped and then murdered.

According to sources, the Crime Branch apprised the Orissa High Court that the five-year-old girl whose skeletal remains were recovered near her house in Jadupur village of Nayagarh on July 23 was sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered.

Sources say, in its status report of the probe into the gruesome crime, the SIT has also reported that the girl was naked before being killed.

The reports further say that a stain of semen was also found on the victim’s frock during the scientific examination.

In a further development, the accused has been identified as a youth of the same village.  His DNA sample shall be collected, his identity is yet to be revealed.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Urges PM To Provide Houses To Cyclone Fani Affected Families Under PMAY

State

Crime Branch Submits Report On ‘Pari’ Case In Orissa High Court

State

Trucks Collide With Each Other In Odisha, 1 Killed On The Spot

State

407 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,796

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.