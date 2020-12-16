Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report has revealed that the five-year-old girl was raped and then murdered.

According to sources, the Crime Branch apprised the Orissa High Court that the five-year-old girl whose skeletal remains were recovered near her house in Jadupur village of Nayagarh on July 23 was sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered.

Sources say, in its status report of the probe into the gruesome crime, the SIT has also reported that the girl was naked before being killed.

The reports further say that a stain of semen was also found on the victim’s frock during the scientific examination.

In a further development, the accused has been identified as a youth of the same village. His DNA sample shall be collected, his identity is yet to be revealed.