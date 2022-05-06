Crackdown on drunken driving in Bhubaneswar intensifies, 8 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police & Transport department on Friday intensified crackdown on drunken driving at different places of Bhubaneswar and arrested 8 persons.

According to reports, the city cops along with the officials of the Transport department conducted checking at different areas of the State capital city as part of their crackdown on drunken driving during night.

The enforcement team waylaid several commuters and conducted the breath analyser test to ascertain whether they were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Mancheswar Police arrested eight persons who were drunk from the Hightech Chhak.

It is to be noted here that the Commissionerate Police & Transport department have launched the special drive to check drunken driving with an aim to reduce road fatalities from May 1.

