CPM MLA’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) Found Dead In Odisha’s Sundargarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bonai: The personal security officer (PSO) of CPM MLA Laxman Munda of Bonai in Sundargarh district was found dead on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dambarudhar Sahoo. He was found lying in a pool of blood in his house in Kuruda village under Lahunipara police limits.

It is suspected that he committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Police reached the spot and has started investigating into the matter.

