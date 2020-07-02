Bhubaneswar: Two more COVID19 patient succumbed to the deadly virus today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Thursday.

“Regret to inform the deaths of two Covid positive patients, 49 years old male of Ganjam district and 57 years old male of Angul district, while under treatment in hospital.” said the tweet of the Health Department.

Details are as follows: