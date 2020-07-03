Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha government on Friday informed that the RT-PCR COVID-19 test would cost Rs 2200 (inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges) in the State.

The health department also informed that the RT-PCR COVID-19 test would be done at four ICMR-approved private laboratories Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar; IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar; InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, 2nd Floor, KIIT TBI, Bhubaneswar; and GenX Diagnostics, A19, Maharshi College Road, Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

The tests will be conducted under the supervision of Bhubaneswar-based RMRC, informed the Health department.