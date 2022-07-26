COVID updates: 130 new cases in Bhubaneswar, 17 cases in Cuttack City reported

Bhubaneswar: As many as 130 new Covid positive cases were reported under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while 17 cases were detected in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the BMC on its Twitter handle, all the fresh 130 cases are local contact cases. With this, the active cases in the BMC area rose to 1363.

Likewise, 115 persons recovered from the deadly virus in the BMC area.

On the other hand, 17 new Covid 19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack City today while 63 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.