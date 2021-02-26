Covid Tally Rises In Odisha As 94 Test Positive In 24 Hrs

By WCE 2
covid positives odisha
Covid Positives Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Almost 94 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,37,018.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 94 ( In quarantine: 56 and Local contacts: 38 )

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 4

7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Jharsuguda: 5
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kandhamal: 3
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 8
16. Mayurbhanj: 7
17. Nuapada: 3
18. Puri: 2

19. Sambalpur: 17
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 8
22. State Pool: 1

You might also like
State

Bharat Bandh: Business Establishments Remain Closed In Odisha

State

Youth Killed In Road Accident In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

State

Odia IPS Suspended By Tamil Nadu Govt Over Alleged Sexual Assault Charges

State

Wild Tusker Tramples Woman-Son Duo In Sambalpur District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.