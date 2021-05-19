Kendrapara: To fight against the deadly pandemic of Covid-19 a mobile Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The 24×7 Mobile Rapid Response team has been deployed across all blocks and Municipalities of Kendrapara district to facilitate home isolation monitoring.

The team will provide home isolation kits with essential medicines and personal hygiene utilities to the patients and enquire into their health codition from time-to-time informed the district administration.

The initiative has been welcomed by the locals.

It is noteworthy that Kendrapara district in the last 24 hours recorded 156 Covid positives among a total of 11,099 recorded in the State.