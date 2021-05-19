Covid Rapid Response Team Deployed In Kendrapara Of Odisha

By WCE 2
odisha covid
Members Of RRT Visit Covid Positives At Kendrapara

Kendrapara: To fight against the deadly pandemic of Covid-19 a mobile Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The 24×7 Mobile Rapid Response team has been deployed across all blocks and Municipalities of Kendrapara district to facilitate home isolation monitoring.

The team will provide home isolation kits with essential medicines and personal hygiene utilities to the patients and enquire into their health codition from time-to-time informed the district administration.

The initiative has been welcomed by the locals.

It is noteworthy that Kendrapara district in the last 24 hours recorded 156 Covid positives among a total of 11,099 recorded in the State.

You might also like
State

Oxygen Tankers From Odisha Escorted By Police To Needy States

State

Odisha Lockdown Extension: Mo Bus To Remain Suspended Till Further Notice

State

Tension Erupts Between Police And Street Vendors In Puri

State

Cyclone ‘Yash’ Alert For Odisha, Might Hit Coast Between May 23-25

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.