Covid hospital coming up in Kandhamal Odisha said Dr. Achyuta Samanta

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: A COVID hospital is coming up in Kandhamal district of Odisha. Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta will take the initiative for it.

A tripartite MoU has been signed in this regard between Odisha govt, Orissa Mining Corporation (OMC) and Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS).

Kandhamal District Collector Brunda D and KIMS Chief Executive officer Dr. Bishnu Panigrahi signed the MoU.

As per the MoU Kandhamal District administration will provide infrastructure for the hospital. The hospital will have 10 units of ICU and will have 150 beds.

All the expense in this regard will be borne by OMC.

KIMS will take care of appointment of doctors, para medical staffs and other related arrangements.

In his reaction Kandhamal MP Dr Samanta said that chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is making utmost measures to contain the deadly COVID 19. There is plan to have COVID hospital in different districts of the state. Accordingly, after Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, a COVID hospital will come up in Kandhamal. I am very much happy about it.

