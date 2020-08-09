Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as thirteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll rises to 272 in the last 24 hours in Odisha.

Six deaths are reported from Ganjam district, two from Koraput district and one each from Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Bargarh & Nayagarh district.

The Death Details in the last 24 hours are as follows:

A 81 year old Male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

A 52 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

A 60 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension, & morbid obesity.

A 47 year old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

A 65 year old male of Koraput district.

A 39 year old male of Bargarh district.

A 60 year old male of Nayagarh district.

A 65 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

A 40 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

A 60 year old female of Ganjam district.

A 66 year old male of Ganjam district.

A 37 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

A 50 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

Another Covid-19 positive died due to other ailments: