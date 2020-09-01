COVID Death Toll Breaches 500 Mark In Odisha With 11 Fresh Deaths Today
Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eleven more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.
The Covid death toll in Odisha reached 503 .
Two death each reported from Puri, Mayurbhanj and Khordha district and one each from Kandhamal, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack & Ganjam district.
The Details Are As Follows:
- A 74 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
- A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from uncontrolled diabetes.
- A 35 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.
- A 40 year old male of Kandhamal who was also suffering from Compression Fracture of D12 vertebra.
- A 55 year old female of Khordha who was also suffering from Diabetes & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
- A 73 year old male of Khordha who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension
- An 80 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
- A 60 year old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Cerebrovascular Accident, Left hemiplegia.
- A 40 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & morbid obesity.
- A 85 year old male of Puri district.
- A 45 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.