COVID Claims 15 lives in Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1229

Bhubaneswar: The COVID death toll have rose to 1229 as 15 more succumb to the deadly virus on Saturday, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased is as follows:

1.A 60-year old male of Angul district.

2.A 51-year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 53-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 60-year old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from CAD & Angioplasty 2007.

5.A 62-year old female of Kandhamal district.

6.A 48-year old male of Puri district who was suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, ARDS.

7.A 78-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Ishaemic Heart Disease & HTN.

8.A 73-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Asthma, Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 60-year old male of Sambalpur district.

10.A 69-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Psychiatric disorder.

11.A 64-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

12.A 39-year old female of Bhubaneswar.

13.A 62-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

14.A 42-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15. A 52-year old female of Balasore district who was suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.